Samoa Joe squashes a returning AEW star within 2 minutes on Collision

On this week's episode of Collision, another AEW star fell prey to Samoa Joe's in-ring dominance.

The Samoan Submission Machine has been on a tear over the last few months, taking down anyone who dares to stand in his way. The returning All Elite star, Andrew Everett is just the latest in a long line of squashed opponents. Last week, Serpentico also faced the brunt of Joe's rage as he was squashed within a record 15 seconds.

Andrew Everett fared slightly better, as he was able to hold his own for almost a minute and a half. However, he eventualy fell to the unstoppable force of Joe.

Samoa Joe later took control of the mic for a post-match segment, reiterating his hatred for CM Punk. His challenge for the Second City Saint is yet to be accepted, and it is clear that the ROH TV Champion is getting impatient. This week on AEW Collision, he again put down the challenge while stating that he would "convince" Punk to face him.

Samoa Joe's words have a threatening edge to them, foreshadowing something sinister to come. It remains to be seen what the Samoan Submission Machine plans to do in order to secure a match against Punk.

