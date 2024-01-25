Samoa Joe had an unfortunate slip-up on AEW Dynamite

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Samoa Joe accidentally made a slip-up and used a term mostly associated with WWE during his promo to open the show.

After a successful first title defense last week against Hook, Joe came out to address his next step. He then talked to the crowd, saying that the rest of the locker room and all the fan favorites would need to earn their shot at his title.

He referred to them as AEW "Superstars," a term that has commonly been used in the Stamford-based promotion. They refer to their talent not as "wrestlers" but rather as "superstars." This has been the case for some time now, as this was mandated by Vince McMahon.

This could have been a slip-up, as Joe used to be a WWE Superstar. On the other hand, Samoa Joe could have just been meant to talk about the top stars of the promotion and not just anybody who wanted title shots.

It remains to be seen who ends up being Joe's next challenger, and this may boil down to Revolution, which takes place just around six weeks from now.

