Samoa Joe details how Tony Khan should book his new acquisition

Samoa Joe has revealed his thoughts on what the future of Ring of Honor should look like after the promotion's recent acquisition. The veteran hopes ROH will stick to its roots despite the new ownership.

Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor in March 2022 and has since featured some of its titles in AEW programming. One of them is the ROH World Television Championship, which Joe recently won. The Samoan Submission Machine had a very successful career with the company over 15 years ago.

Speaking to the New York Post, the former NXT Champion shared some insight into how he would like to see ROH operate under Tony Khan's ownership. The ROH Television Champion wants it to be a proving ground for younger talent.

"It’s (ROH) always been a place where the newest, the most innovative guys from the industry kind of find a foothold to do what they do,” Joe said. “I’d like it to continue to be that. I’d like to see more new faces and more opportunities given to younger guys in Ring of Honor. … There has always been young, hungry talent waiting in the wings to show the world what they got and Ring of Honor has been that place where they do that.” (H/T New York Post)

Samoa Joe wants Ring of Honor to thrive again

Samoa Joe also spoke about the success Ring of Honor enjoyed in its initial years. The former WWE United States Champion wants ROH to be as good as it was in its glory days, which existed in the early to mid-2000s.

“Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many superstars in the industry and one that is remembered fondly by most of those superstars,” he said. “I think the industry as a whole would love to see it survive, to regain prominence and become as great as it has been in the past.” - (H/T New York Post)

Joe recently defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the ROH Television Championship on April 13, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite. The 43-year-old star is currently embroiled in a feud with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan decides to book ROH and Samoa Joe moving forward.

