Samoa Joe warned of severe consequences after AEW Dynamite win

Samoa Joe has been warned of severe consequences after he and his team defeated The Death Riders to become the new World Trios Champions. This might sting a bit for the AEW star.

Jon Moxley appeared on Collision tonight and cut a promo addressing what transpired over the last week. He said that ever since he started in AEW, there has been only one man who could be classed as the baddest man in wrestling, and that man is Samoa Joe.

The former WWE star said that he has always had and treated Joe with respect and reverence and that it could have remained that way. However, he pointed out that Joe had initiated something that he would have to finish.

Jon Moxley then said that he is not one to cower or hide and that he will fight to the death to defend his AEW World Championship. He proceeded to challenge Samoa Joe, mentioning that it was all he had to say.

He finished off by warning Joe that he knows him well enough to understand exactly what he is dealing with. Undoubtedly, Joe has Jon Moxley rattled, and it will be interesting to see the kind of direction this feud takes.

