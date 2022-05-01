AEW star sends a message to Chris Jericho ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite

Santana took to social media to put Chris Jericho on notice before their match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

For two years, Santana and Ortiz were associates of Jericho in the Inner Circle. However, The Influencer turned on them on the March 9 episode of Dynamite when he created another stable, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Since then, Proud & Powerful, alongside Eddie Kingston, have been in a heated rivalry with the stable. They fell victim to the numbers game of the group but have bounced back with attacks of their own in the past few weeks.

On Twitter, Santana posted a photo of him giving Jericho the middle finger. He then gave a warning ahead of their 'grudge match' on Wednesday.

"See you next week," Santana wrote.

Last week on Dynamite, Kingston and Proud & Powerful had a sit-down meeting with the JAS. After the segment, the three babyfaces were once again assaulted backstage, with Jericho throwing a fireball at The Mad King's eyes.

Chris Jericho was ambushed on AEW Rampage

Last Friday on AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho was in the commentary booth calling the matches. He was visibly perturbed and looked around to see if Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston would surface.

All of a sudden, a streaking Santana slapped the headset away from Jericho and started to attack him. He exacted some retribution after the JAS beat down the three last Wednesday.

Ortiz stood his ground while Santana beat down his former Inner Circle leader. A group of officials eventually stopped Proud & Powerful as Jericho retreated.

With their bad blood boiling over, it will be interesting to see how heated the match between Jericho and Santana will be.

