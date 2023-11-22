Santino Marella on CM Punk's future: "If he comes to TNA, oh my God, that'd be wicked"

Ever since becoming a free agent, CM Punk has been the talk of the town. Fans and veterans can't help but discuss the topic of where will the former AEW champion will go next.

As WWE Survivor Series is getting closer, the rumors of CM Punk signing with WWE are getting stronger. Also, AEW has teased his return multiple times on their show.

While speaking with Edlow podcast, former WWE Superstar Santino Marella revealed that he has heard rumors of CM Punk going to TNA.

"I just hope he wrestles, wherever it's going to be. If he comes to TNA, oh my God, that'd be wicked. I've heard (that's a rumor). I'll have to talk to Scott [Scott D'Amore], if it's real. He said they haven't really been talking about it yet, but they were seen having a bite to eat or something like that. He would be an incredible asset," said Santino Marella. [H/T - Fightful]

Santino Marella also mentioned that Punk would be an incredible asset to the promotion.

Johnny Gargano says "I'm all for it" when asked about CM Punk's return

Johnny Gargano is one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time. The latter is currently aligned with Tomasso Ciampa.

While talking to Tim on Battleground, when asked about Punk's return, Gargano said that whatever brings audience to the product, he has no issue.

"There are so many eyes currently on WWE television. Obviously, every little bit helps. I mentioned how Logan Paul has taken the United States Championship all over the world with him and getting new eyes on the product. At the end of the day, whatever is going to get more eyes on WWE television, that's the best move possible. Whoever that may be, whoever they bring in, whatever eyes they bring in. I'm all for it," Gargano said. [H/T - Fightful]

The former AEW champion joining TNA would bring number of dream matches to the table.

Which matches would you like to see if the latter joined TNA? Let us know in the comments section below.

