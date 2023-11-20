Top RAW Superstar on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE - "I'm all for it"

Ever since AEW cut ties with CM Punk in September following the backstage incident at All In pay-per-view, rumors of the Second City Saint's possible return to WWE have been rampant in the wrestling world. The timeline suggested for Punk's return to the company, which he left on a sour note, is during the upcoming Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago.

With the pay-per-view just a week away, the curiosity among the fans about the former WWE Champion's future is at an all-time high. During the recent edition of Tim on Battleground, Johnny Gargano shared his take on the possibility of Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Gargano said it helps to get as many eyes on TV as possible and took the example of the publicity received by the company following the crowning of social media star Logan Paul as US Champion at Crown Jewel. Johnny Wrestling indicated that Punk's return would be the right move if it got some more people to tune in to WWE.

"There are so many eyes currently on WWE television. Obviously, every little bit helps. I mentioned how Logan Paul has taken the United States Championship all over the world with him and getting new eyes on the product. At the end of the day, whatever is going to get more eyes on WWE television, that's the best move possible. Whoever that may be, whoever they bring in, whatever eyes they bring in. I'm all for it," Gargano said. [H/t Fightful]

Road Dogg addresses rumors that WWE planned to remove CM Punk from the record books

In November 2011, CM Punk became the WWE Champion and held the title for 434 days till January 27, 2013, and in the process became the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era (Roman Reigns holds that record now).

AJ Styles had a 371-day run as a WWE Champion from November 2017 to November 2018, and it was speculated that the Stamford-based promotion wanted the Phenomenal One to surpass CM Punk's record with that reign and erase the Straight Edge superstar from record books.

Speaking on Oh You Didn't Know?, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg revealed the truth behind the company's intent with Styles' booking. The 54-year-old said:

"It's not. You know when you put the title on a guy, he's gonna have it for a minute, unless he's The Iron Sheik, unless he's just the guy to get it to the other guy. But you don't think like that. You have conversations way before that about, 'Hey, what if we put the title on X?' And then he goes, 'Okay, let's just start from there. Who are his opponents?'" [57:24 – 57:52]

CM Punk's professional wrestling future is one of the hottest topics among the fans and will likely remain so until the 45-year-old's next move.

Do you think CM Punk has a future with the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.