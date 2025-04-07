Saraya confirms plans to reunite with top WWE star after AEW exit

Saraya recently announced her exit from AEW. She has now confirmed plans to reunite with a top WWE star.

Ad

The Glampire arrived in AEW in 2022 and quickly won the Women's World Championship. However, her booking arguably went downhill after she lost the title. The Anti-Diva was last seen on TV in October 2024. Recently, she announced her exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Following her departure from All Elite Wrestling, she wants to reunite with Natalya.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the former WWE star said she wanted to train with Natalya in the Dungeon. She also teased making a future Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber appearance.

Ad

Trending

"I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again. I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years. I want to do the training side of things. I want to go to Nattie’s training school and get in the ring with her. That’s my focus this year. I didn’t get to do a Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber or anything I didn’t get to do. Maybe down the line, I will get to do them, who knows?" [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Konnan believes Saraya was "phoning it in" during her AEW run

Saraya's run in AEW arguably blew hot and cold pretty quickly. She went from being a top star to being involved in meaningless storylines. The booking didn't do her any favors, and her stock quickly dropped. A wrestling veteran believes there was a reason for her lackluster run in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that the former Paige was "phoning it in" during her AEW run. He also believed that she would receive a pop if she returned to WWE.

"Yeah. I said it at the time that her stock dropped in AEW. She was kind of phoning it in. She wasn't really you know? And since Tony [Khan] doesn't push her, Mone and others get away with it. I think that if she came back, maybe the kids won't know who she is, but everybody else will, and then the kids will probably Google her and find out who she was, and they'll probably do a nice video package. They'll know that she's somebody when she shows up, and there will be a pop." [1:26 - 2:02]

Ad

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Saraya in pro wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More