Saraya drops a wonderful comment about Jon Moxley amid her lengthy AEW absence

The former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) dropped a wholesome comment for the current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The Anti-Diva has not been on TV for the past few months.

Saraya last competed on AEW TV in October 2024, where she lost the No.1 contender's four-way match. She has been busy with some other projects outside of wrestling. Nevertheless, the former WWE Divas Champion is quite active on social media amid her absence. She recently had some words for the current All Elite World Champion Jon Moxley.

Recently, Moxley's better half and AEW TV presenter Renee Paquette shared a post on Instagram showcasing how she is hanging out with her husband in a wholesome clip. Renee also wrote the following in the caption of the post:

"Morning media with the @aew World Champ!!! So pumped to have home town shows this week!"

Interestingly, the former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya took notice of the wholesome post by Renee and decided to drop a wonderful comment about Moxley as well. Saraya called Mox a ray of sunshine in her comment:

"Jon's such a ray of sunshine hahaha," wrote Saraya with a laughing emoji.

Saraya's comment about Moxley on Renee Paquette's post (Image credits: Screenshot via Instagram)

Jon Moxley managed to retain the AEW World Championship successfully

This past Wednesday on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, Jon Moxley was slated to defend his AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs earned the title opportunity by winning the Casino Gauntlet last week.

Powerhouse Hobbs looked dominant throughout the match as Moxley couldn't put him down despite the help from The Death Riders. However, Hobbs passed out in the end and failed to capture the World Title. The Death Riders kept attacking Hobbs after the match before The Rated FTR came out to make the save.

Moreover, Moxley continues his reign of terror as the AEW World Champion with the help of his faction. Fans will have to wait to see who will be the one to dethrone The Purveyor of Violence.

