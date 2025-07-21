Saraya (fka Paige) addresses serious incident with top AEW star

Former WWE Divas Champion, Saraya (fka Paige) opened up on an unfortunate incident with a major AEW star. Saraya also revealed what the star went through due to the incident.Saraya was involved in an incident with top AEW star, Mercedes Mone. During their match back in 2017 in WWE, the erstwhile Paige sustained a career-threatening injury in her match against the erstwhile Sasha Banks. Saraya's in-ring career was halted after that injury before eventually returning to All Elite Wrestling in 2022.In her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya disclosed that Mercedes Mone went through depression as fans went hard on her for the incident. The former Divas Champion also clarified that it was not Mone's fault:“She went through a really bad depression too. Because the fans, they can get really hardcore. I have always said, It’s not her fault. It’s wrestling. We’re not going out there and dancing. It’s a physical sport. So accidents happen all the time. It’s like doing a live stunt and expecting not to trip and fall sometimes.&quot;Saraya further revealed how she never blamed Mercedes for her injury, but she went through a tough time:&quot;So I never blamed her for it. I was always very outspoken about how it was never her fault, but she got attacked a lot. It doesn’t feel good to be the one responsible for an accident like that. So she went through a rough time, depression and stuff like that. A really, really rough time.&quot; [H/T PWMania]Saraya (fka Paige) talked to AEW champion after getting medically clearedAfter missing years of her wrestling career due to injury, Saraya got medically cleared to compete following her AEW arrival in 2022. In the same interview, the erstwhile Paige disclosed that she called the current TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone to make her feel better:&quot;So she was one of the first people I called because I was like, you don’t have to feel bad anymore, I’m back. She was over the moon for me. Then at that point, I was like, Okay, so I’m gonna f***ing wrestle now.” [H/T PWMania]Unfortunately, Saraya didn't get to wrestle Mercedes Mone before announcing her AEW departure earlier this year. Only time will tell if they will ever share the ring again.