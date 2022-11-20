Saraya (FKA Paige) breaks silence after her in-ring debut at AEW Full Gear

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made an incredible return to professional wrestling at AEW Full Gear 2022. After an emotional comeback, she broke her silence on Twitter.

Paige has created history in WWE multiple times. Not only was she the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion and the youngest-ever Divas Champion, but she’s also the only woman in WWE history to hold the Divas Championship and the NXT Championship at the same time. She was set to go down as an all-time great. However, injuries cost her big time as severe neck issues forced her to retire early.

Despite continuing to perform as an on-screen personality, she never got physical again. That changed in AEW when she got physical with Britt Baker before announcing that she was 100% medically cleared to compete again. Saraya faced the former AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear in an emotional return match. Saraya came out on top and broke her silence on Twitter.

"Shaking the ring rust off. But after 5 years man.. It felt so good to be back." - Saraya tweeted.

SARAYA @Saraya Shaking the ring rust off. But after 5 years man.. It felt so good to be back. Shaking the ring rust off. But after 5 years man.. It felt so good to be back. 😭😭😭😭😭

While detractors have been busy pointing out various flaws with the match, the moment was never about match quality in the first place. Nobody expected Saraya to make an in-ring return, and the fact that she could compete after 5 years is as incredible for her as it is for the All Elite Wrestling Women's Division.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes