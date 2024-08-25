Saraya (fka Paige) breaks silence as Jamie Hayter's return ruins her AEW All In plans

Former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter recently tarnished Saraya's plans for All In. The former WWE Superstar has reacted to Hayter's shocking return on social media.

Jamie Hayter made her huge return to All Elite Wrestling on All In Zero Hour, interrupting the promo of former Women's World Champion Saraya. The 29-year-old launched a brutal attack on Saraya's family and her ally Harley Cameron which allowed The Anti-Diva to retreat.

On her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Saraya reacted to Jamie Hayter's surprising return at All In.

Saraya opens up about becoming the AEW Women's World Champion at last year's All In

Saraya successfully defeated Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker to become the AEW Women's World Champion in front of her home country fans at All In last year. The former WWE star recently made an interesting revelation about her major victory.

On the Broad Ideas podcast, Saraya revealed that winning the AEW Women's World Title was a last-minute decision by Tony Khan which brought tears to her eyes.

"We were there for a couple of days, we were planning it and we didn’t know what the finish was, right? So we were just like, ‘Okay, if it’s you, this is gonna be the finish. If it’s you… for you, you...’ and then Tony comes in last-minute because Tony also owns Fulham Football Club and the Jaguars, NFL team. So he was at a Fulham game and flew in, you know, at last-second as we’re about to leave because the show was the next day, and he was like, ‘Oh, you’re going over, you’re gonna win,’ and I cried," Saraya said.

Saraya has had an interesting career in All Elite Wrestling. She managed to get featured on All In this year, however, was interrupted by Jamie Hayter who seemingly is her next rival in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops in the upcoming months.

