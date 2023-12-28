Saraya (fka Paige) brings back ex-WWE talent on AEW TV

Saraya brought back a former WWE talent to surprise her partner Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Harley Cameron.

On Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed Ruby about her match with Marina Shafir on Rampage this Friday. Before Soho could say anything, the former Paige intervened and said she was excited about the match.

She then revealed a gift for Soho's upcoming match against Shafir, introducing Harley Cameron. Ruby was shocked as a petrified Renee looked on.

Ruby then got a call from Angelo Parker and walked away. That is when Renee asked how she managed to get Cameron to Dynamite. Right then, Harley pulled out a knife, much to the shock of both Renee and Saraya.

With Saraya having secret heat with Angelo Parker for his relationship with Ruby Soho, the entry of Harley Cameron will no doubt add a level of intrigue to their relationship.

While she only had a one-off appearance in WWE NXT, Cameron is slowly making a name for herself in the pro wrestling industry and AEW. With her unhinged style and enigmatic personality, it will be interesting to see how things move forward from Friday.

