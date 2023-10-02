Saraya (fka Paige) clarifies why she was left out of AEW WrestleDream

Saraya recently addressed fans who had negative things to say about her not defending her title at this year's WrestleDream. Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander was the only women's singles match booked for the event's match card.

The AEW Women's Champion does have a challenger, and this was Hikaru Shida. Their match against each other was set for Dynamite next week, along with other matches, including Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson for the AEW International Championship.

On Twitter, Saraya informed fans that the match couldn't happen at WrestleDream due to Shida not being in the country. When asked if she should have been on the card with a different opponent instead, she mentioned that should that have been done, people would have gotten upset for no build-up for the match.

She told the fans that sometimes things do not necessarily have to be on point, but they should instead enjoy what they have.

"But then people would b***h that there is no story and how random it is. You’re not gonna make everyone happy. The ppv so far is awesome so far. Just enjoy it :)"

This would be the former WWE Superstar's second title defense since winning the title at All In.

