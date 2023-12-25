Saraya (fka Paige) not happy putting over former AEW Women’s World Champion, says Disco Inferno

Saraya (fka Paige) seemed unhappy after she lost to former AEW Women's World Champion Riho last week on Dynamite, according to Disco Inferno.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Saraya squared off against a returning Riho for an opportunity to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship. After some back-and-forth action, the Japanese star managed to defeat her opponent.

On Keepin' It 100 official, WCW veteran Disco Inferno analyzed the number one contenders bout. He further claimed that the former WWE Divas Champion seemed displeased about losing to Riho.

"Riho wrestled Saraya for that AEW Women's World Championship [shot], alright, and at no point during this match when any viewer that's looking at wrestling objectively would think that Riho had a shot at winning this because like her offense is skinny, she is way smaller than Saraya. Her offense doesn't look that good but for some reason. They're pushing this girl and they're like beating Saraya?"

Inferno described Saraya's potential backstage reaction to the defeat:

"Bro, you can't possibly tell me that like backstage, you got these girls you know. You got a lot of these cats who came from WWE and they are wondering like why are they putting these Japanese girls over us? Put them over on us. (...) Bro that's what I was saying when I was watching this, I guarantee you she was not happy by having to put this girl over." [19:35 - 23:14]

Saraya (fka Paige) reflected on her AEW Women's World Championship win

Earlier this year, the former Paige won the AEW Women's World Title at arguably the most significant event in All Elite Wrestling history at All In 2023 in London, England.

On an episode of Women's Wrestling Talk, Saraya explained why it took her so long to win gold in AEW:

"I wasn't ready for that. Even now, there's a conversation like, 'Is she ready? Is she not ready?' I couldn't give a sh*t about that, but a year ago I definitely was not ready. I don't think that would be very fair for anybody either if I came in straight away and won the championship straight away. From my standpoint, considering I've been out for five plus years, and then all of a sudden, I'm just like, 'Okay, I can win a championship,' yeah, it wouldn't be too fair," she said. [H/T SEScoops]

After beating Saraya, Riho will face "Timeless" Toni Storm for the Women's World Title at Worlds End 2023. Only time will tell what's next for the former Paige.

