Saraya (fka Paige) left alone after former WWE star's shocking betrayal

Former WWE Superstar Saraya, formerly known as Paige, has just suffered a shocking betrayal tonight on AEW Rampage, as her tag team partner walked away during their match.

This would be Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott. At first, it seemed as if The Outcasts were walking around, comfortable as usual for their tag team match against Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. It seemed, however, that Soho had found a note inside her jacket, and she was perplexed by this.

During a crucial juncture in the match, Ruby Soho rejected Saraya's tag, hopped off the ropes, and started to storm up the ramp. Harley Cameron came in to try to prevent her from doing so, but she ate a punch to the face. The note in her jacket could have given her a reason to betray Saraya.

With the former AEW Women's World Champion framing Ruby's love interest, Angelo Parker, the truth may have reached Ruby, and she did not hesitate to leave her tag team partner. This allowed their opponents to take advantage and score a win.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Statlander and Nightingale were celebrating until they were interrupted by the returning Julia Hart and Skye Blue, as Hart raised her TBS Championship in front of the duo.

What are your thoughts on the AEW women's division? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE