Saraya (fka Paige) makes a surprising claim about former WWE personality after her debut on AEW Dynamite

Saraya (fka Paige) revealed that former WWE personality Renee Paquette was the only one who knew of her move to AEW.

The former Divas Champion surprised the wrestling world when she made her AEW debut last Wednesday at Dynamite: Grand Slam, following a four-way match for the Interim Women's Championship.

Upon entering the ring, Saraya made Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb flee as themselves, Athena and Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm were in complete shock.

Fans quickly erupted on social media on former Paige's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, with potential dream matches being laid out left and right.

However, on Twitter, Saraya admitted that Paquette was the only one she spoke to about her signing with Tony Khan's company. She and Jon Moxley's wife were once co-hosts on WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1.

"Btw @ReneePaquette knew about AEW and didn’t tell you guys…," Saraya tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Renee Paquette and fans react to AEW star Saraya's recent revelation

Afterward, Renee Paquette quickly replied to Saraya's latest tea-spilling by posting a gif that said, "I love secrets."

Fans also chimed in on Saraya's recent bold claim, with some saying that the former WWE interviewer was very good at keeping secrets.

Tammy Moxley ❤️‍🔥 @tammywstl7 @Saraya ‍ ‍ @ReneePaquette she knows how to keep a secret that's great, counting that she's married to mox.... imagine how many spoilers this woman knows @Saraya @ReneePaquette she knows how to keep a secret that's great, counting that she's married to mox.... imagine how many spoilers this woman knows 😮‍💨😮‍💨

Another fan claimed that she was "betrayed" by fellow Canadian, Paquette, who happens to be from Toronto.

Bryan Jarvis @Brainman02 @Saraya @ReneePaquette I feel betrayed. How could my fellow Torontonian lie to me? Living in America has poisoned her. @Saraya @ReneePaquette I feel betrayed. How could my fellow Torontonian lie to me? Living in America has poisoned her.

This netizen then stated that he liked the surprise factor behind Saraya's All Elite Wrestling debut. He added that he was happy upon learning that Paquette kept her friend's move only to herself.

Finally, a user thought that Jon Moxley's wife knew all about debuts, which is why the former Paige's arrival at the Jacksonville-based promotion wasn't spoiled all this time.

Coming on the heels of her Dynamite: Grand Slam debut, Saraya will appear this week on Wednesday's episode in Philadelphia to potentially address her future plans, especially concerning the women's division.

What are your thoughts on Renee Paquette keeping Saraya's move a secret? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

