Saraya, fka Paige, officially out of AEW All In 2024

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Aug 22, 2024 01:30 GMT
Saraya is a former AEW Women's Champion

Despite having her Wembley moment last year, Saraya (FKA Paige) is set to miss this year's edition of AEW All In, as she missed out on her final opportunity to appear at the pay-per-view after Dynamite tonight.

The former WWE Divas Champion won the AEW Women's World Championship in front of her home country last year as she bested three other competitors to win the title. This year, she wished to headline the show once more but has fallen short in a challenge for the title.

A few days ago, she was given one final shot by Toni Storm, given their history. Storm gave her a world title opportunity, and should she win this, Saraya would be the one heading to All In to clash with Mariah May.

During this week's edition of Dynamite, the two clashed with the great crowd in Cardiff, Wales, watching these two former allies in the ring. Harley Cameron accompanied Saraya for her match.

After several back-and-forth exchanges, The Timeless Star was able to get rid of Harley and hit a Storm Zero on the former Paige for yet another successful title defense. This finalizes the match between her and her former protege at All In.

Post-match, May came out to blindside her "idol" with the shoe she used to bloody her last month.

