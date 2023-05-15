Saraya (fka Paige) opens up about her conversation with Triple H after WWE exit

AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige to WWE fans, recently opened up about her conversation with Triple H following her exit from the company in 2022.

The former WWE Divas Champion left the company after 11 years when her contract expired in July 2022. She reverted to her birth name of Saraya when she made her surprise debut for AEW at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite last September.

It turns out that before she made her AEW debut, Saraya spoke to Triple H about why she left WWE. Here's what she had to say about her departure on Wilde On:

"I was really happy and then me and WWE parted ways, and then I get a call from Hunter [Triple H] being like, 'What happened? Did you want to leave or did they ask you to leave?' And I was like, 'That's surprising that you don't know about this.' But no, Vince didn't want to renew my contract."

The former Paige also noted that when she originally signed her AEW contract, she didn't know whether she would be wrestling. In fact, the 30-year-old had no idea what she would do in the company.

"It was just awesome that they brought me in. Maybe I was going to be a general manager, maybe a producer. I was going to be doing something there, but I don't know what. Definitely not wrestling because I thought, 'No way,' right." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Saraya will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

The former WWE Divas Champion has undoubtedly got back into the swing of things when it comes to her in-ring work. She has wrestled some of the best that AEW has to offer during her ongoing run in the promotion.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Saraya be back in action as she is set to face Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.

The former Paige will team up with fellow members of The Outcasts, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. This will be the group's first trios match since Soho joined forces with Saraya and Storm at Revolution 2023.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes