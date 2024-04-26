Saraya (fka Paige) reacts to Tony Khan wearing a neck brace at the NFL Draft

Saraya (fka Paige) recently noticed the viral photo of AEW President Tony Khan wearing a neck brace at the NFL draft and shared her reaction on Twitter.

This week on Dynamite, Tony Khan was shockingly attacked by Jack Perry and AEW EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Following the assault, the medical team arrived in the ring alongside several stars. Tony's father, Shahid Khan, also came inside the squared circle to check on him.

Khan later appeared at the NFL Draft and was seen wearing a neck brace to sell the effects of The Elite's assault. A picture of the 41-year-old wearing the medical device has since been making the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, former Women's World Champion Saraya praised her boss for keeping kayfabe alive outside AEW, as she shared the following message:

"Haha, big pop! Love it 👏🏻," she wrote.

Saraya (fka Paige) on how Tony Khan brought her back to wrestling

Saraya unfortunately retired from in-ring competition years ago due to a neck injury. Nevertheless, she made her blockbuster comeback, making her AEW debut in September 2022. The Glampire wrestled her first match in five years against Britt Baker at Full Gear and reigned supreme.

During a recent interview with KTAR News, the former WWE Divas Champion revealed how Tony Khan encouraged her to undergo scans to determine the status of her neck.

"They told me I'd never wrestle again. That was it. Like I lost all the spinal fluid around my spine. I was done. And then I came to AEW, and Tony was like, 'Well, let's go get checked out at the doctor and see what the deal is with your neck.' He was like, 'You don't have to wrestle, but it'd be nice to see where you're at.'"

Saraya has been out of action since her last match on an episode of Rampage in February 2024. Only time will tell when she returns on TV and what Khan has in store for her.

