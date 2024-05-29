Saraya (fka Paige) responds to Tony Khan's big AEW tease with a three-word message

Tony Khan recently made a big AEW tease. Former WWE Diva's Champion Saraya (fka Paige) has responded to it in a three-word message.

At the Double or Nothing post-media scrum, the AEW President discussed his interest in introducing Mixed Tag Team Champions in AEW, which will allow the male and female stars on the roster to work together.

Saraya displayed her interest in Tony Khan's idea by responding to his tease on X (formerly Twitter). Her brother Zak Knight tagged her in a post that mentioned Khan's recent comments.

Responding to the tweet, the former Paige wrote:

"It’s that time."

Saraya gets honest about violating WWE's wellness policy

During a recent interview with Dumb Blonde, Saraya stated that she tried to lie about using drugs during her tenure in WWE. The former Diva's Champion had a history of drug abuse and violated the company's wellness policy twice, but was caught.

“On top of that, I popped two drug tests back to back with WWE too and they announced it publicly. One was like on my birthday and the other one was like when I came back the second time. It was coke and I tried to lie and I tweeted out that it was prescription pills and they are only doing that to me because I am not big on the roster like some of the men are. Then WWE came out with a statement that said it is actually coke, she is lying. They helped me a lot, they really did,” she said.

The 31-year-old female wrestling star worked with WWE for more than a decade. She retired from wrestling in April 2018 due to neck issues and left the company in 2022. After joining AEW, she got back into the ring. However, The Outcast member has to be very careful inside the ring while working matches.