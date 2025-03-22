Saraya (fka Paige) reveals why she broke up with major AEW star

Saraya (fka Paige) has revealed why she broke up with a major AEW star in what was an unexpected move. It wasn't expected by many fans because the two of them had such great chemistry.

Harley Cameron has turned out to be a rather underrated star in AEW and the last few months have been amazing for her. Her match with Mercedes Mone in Australia was the turning point and she is now firmly acknowledged as one of the top stars in the company.

She was once a part of the same faction as Saraya but they went their separate ways. The former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about her on The Takedown on SI when she said:

“Working with Harley was amazing. I had so much fun with her, [but] I said to her, 'The best thing I can do for you right now is take a break and be away from you.'” [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

Saraya still wants to have a program with Harley Cameron

In the same interview, Saraya revealed that she still had intentions of coming back and having a program with the former WWE star.

“People love her. I'm like, 'I need to take a break. And then maybe, eventually, I can come back and we can go into a story where I'm just trying to hold you back again, and then you get your big pin on me.' That's the idea that I wanted. I don't think we're doing that now, but I said the best thing I can do is take a step back.”

Saraya clearly has it all planned out and what will be key from now on is how much Tony Khan is on board with the idea. Having Cameron go head to head with her former mentor will be great for her career and also give a chance for someone big to put the younger star over.

