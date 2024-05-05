Saraya (fka Paige) reveals the ugliest item her boyfriend keeps in house, says she might accidentally throw it out

Saraya (fka Paige) has revealed the "ugliest" piece of furniture in her house and how her boyfriend is obsessed with it.

The former Paige is currently busy in a program with Harley Cameron on AEW TV. She recently took to TikTok to post a video ranting about how her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, has a piece of furniture that he can't get rid of. She then showed a photo of the lamp to her followers and conceded that she might throw it away.

“I need help ladies. Well, let me know if this is a thing for you, too. So, does your boyfriend or significant other have a piece of furniture or just an object that he’d like to keep around and won't let go of? Well, Ronnie has something and it is the ugliest thing I have ever seen in my life but he loves it. He loves it. He has had it for years now. Let me show you. What is this? Well anyways, it's a lamp but what the f**k, it is so ugly, and he loves it. He absolutely loves it. I might have to tell my voice apart from one day, I might accidentally drop it or throw it out,” Saraya said.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has been in a relationship with Ronnie Radke since 2018. Radke is a popular musician and the lead singer of Falling in Reverse.

Paige sends a message to Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker after pregnancy announcement

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker took the pro wrestling world by storm after announcing that they were expecting a baby a few weeks back on AEW Rampage.

Saraya was involved in a bitter feud with both of them and even asked her brother, Zak Knight, to brutally attack Parker. She has now taken to Twitter to congratulate the pair on the news. The former AEW Women's World Champion wrote:

"I knew you guys were perfect for each other."

Ruby Soho is now expected to take a break from pro wrestling and it will be interesting to see how her rivalry with the former Paige will play out once she makes her comeback.