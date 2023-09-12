Saraya (fka Paige) seemingly references NSFW incident during her WWE run in latest post

Former WWE Divas champion and the current AEW women's world champion Saraya (fka Paige) recalled her infamous NSFW video leak while reacting to a fan in a funny way.

Saraya (fka Paige) is undoubtedly one of the most prominent female wrestlers of modern-day wrestling. As a matter of fact, she is currently the face of the AEW women's division, where she made her debut just last year. However, her past can't be forgotten during her time in the WWE.

Apart from her in-ring achievements, the former Divas champion also can't be forgotten for her infamous NSFW video leak incident. In the leaked NSFW video, Paige was seen with WWE star Xavier Woods and former referee Brad Maddox. The incident also eventually led to her release from the company.

Meanwhile, years after the incident, Saraya recollected the horrific memories with a funny tweet. She reacted to a video shared by a fan, where The Outcast can be seen telling the cameraman to go away in every clip. Here is what the AEW women's world champion wrote in her tweet:

"Yeah I don’t trust men with cameras.. (lol)."

Expand Tweet

Saraya (fka Paige) is now the AEW women's world champion

At the All In event last month, Saraya performed in front of 81K fans in attendance inside the Wembley Stadium in her home country. Perhaps she had the biggest moment of her wrestling career when she won the AEW women's world title in front of her friends and family just within a year after her debut.

Expand Tweet

Following the incredible moment, it is now up to The Outcasts member to lift up the All Elite women's division. Furthermore, she will find her next challenger for the title after the ongoing Grandslam eliminator women's tournament.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen who her next challenger ends up being and what Tony Khan and the company creatives have in store for her title reign going forward.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.