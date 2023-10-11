Saraya (fka Paige) shockingly loses her AEW Women's World Championship

In a surprising sequence of events, Saraya (FKA Paige) has lost her AEW Women's World Championship tonight on Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

After earning her title shot by beating Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida went into tonight's match with the chance of becoming the first-ever three-time AEW Women's World Champion in the promotion's history.

Most of the match was a stalemate between the two until specific interferences made the match much more enjoyable. A hooded figure was at ringside, seemingly looking to use spray paint to blindside Shida, which was revealed to be Ruby Soho.

Out of nowhere, "Timeless" Toni Storm came out to even the odds, throwing her shoe and sending Soho high-tailing. After the scuffle, Saraya tried to take advantage, and even after spraying Shida with the spray paint and hitting her finisher two times, it still was not enough.

Despite the chaotic finish and paint in her eyes, Hikaru Shida powered on and continued to be on the offense. She used her momentum to roll up Paige and get the victory.

Now, Shida has made history as the first-ever three-time women's champion, and it will be interesting to see just how much the women's division changes after this.

