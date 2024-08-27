  • home icon
  • Saraya (FKA Paige) speaks out after getting hate during AEW All In 2024

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 27, 2024 11:44 GMT
Saraya is a former AEW Women's World Champion! [Image via AEW Facebook]

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (FKA Paige) recently commented on her haters on her social media account. She also reacted to a hate post on X (Twitter) recently.

During the AEW All In 2024 Zero-Hour, the erstwhile Paige appeared for a segment where she demanded respect from fans before being interrupted by a returning Jamie Hayter. Jamie took out the 32-year-old and Harley Cameron to end the segment.

A fan in attendance at the Wembley Stadium recently shared a picture of his middle finger and wrote, ''F**k Saraya!'' on X (Twitter). The former WWE Divas Champion took notice and called the user brave for sharing his hate post.

Later, the 32-year-old quoted a comment, which claimed that the user wouldn't have the guts to say the same to her face. The AEW star that the haters spew their hate from a crowd of 55,000 people, and she couldn't see them ''from all the way up here.''

"They do it in a crowd of 55k people instead. Haha, like bb [sic], I can’t see you from all the way up here," she wrote.

Saraya had an outburst during the AEW All In 2024 media scrum

The Anti-Diva crashed the AEW All In post-show media scrum and cussed Jamie Hayter, who took her out during the Zero Hour. The English professional wrestler sent a warning to Hayter in a profanity-laced rant.

The erstwhile Paige reminded the former AEW Women's World Champion that she was the star of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"This is a message to Jamie. You ever do that again; I'm gonna beat your f*cking a***! You hear me? I'm the f*cking star of the show. I'm Saraya, b***h, and this is my f*cking house!" she said.
It will be interesting to see if The Anti-Diva and Jamie Hayter have a confrontation on the upcoming episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

