Saraya (FKA Paige) speaks out after getting hate during AEW All In 2024

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (FKA Paige) recently commented on her haters on her social media account. She also reacted to a hate post on X (Twitter) recently.

During the AEW All In 2024 Zero-Hour, the erstwhile Paige appeared for a segment where she demanded respect from fans before being interrupted by a returning Jamie Hayter. Jamie took out the 32-year-old and Harley Cameron to end the segment.

A fan in attendance at the Wembley Stadium recently shared a picture of his middle finger and wrote, ''F**k Saraya!'' on X (Twitter). The former WWE Divas Champion took notice and called the user brave for sharing his hate post.

Later, the 32-year-old quoted a comment, which claimed that the user wouldn't have the guts to say the same to her face. The AEW star that the haters spew their hate from a crowd of 55,000 people, and she couldn't see them ''from all the way up here.''

"They do it in a crowd of 55k people instead. Haha, like bb [sic], I can’t see you from all the way up here," she wrote.

Saraya had an outburst during the AEW All In 2024 media scrum

The Anti-Diva crashed the AEW All In post-show media scrum and cussed Jamie Hayter, who took her out during the Zero Hour. The English professional wrestler sent a warning to Hayter in a profanity-laced rant.

The erstwhile Paige reminded the former AEW Women's World Champion that she was the star of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"This is a message to Jamie. You ever do that again; I'm gonna beat your f*cking a***! You hear me? I'm the f*cking star of the show. I'm Saraya, b***h, and this is my f*cking house!" she said.

It will be interesting to see if The Anti-Diva and Jamie Hayter have a confrontation on the upcoming episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

