Saraya (fka Paige) unexpectedly loses on her AEW in-ring return

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) made her in-ring return on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old English star lost the bout.

This week, The Anti-Diva returned to the squared circle for the first time since her match on Rampage in February this year. Saraya teamed up with Harley Cameron to take on AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and the latter's protege, Mariah May.

The Diva of Tomorrow and Storm were once stablemates as The Outcasts alongside Ruby Soho. The former NXT UK Women's Champion ended her association with the heel faction around the same time she began transitioning to her new Timeless gimmick. Storm failed to defeat Saraya for the World Title on Dynamite Grand Slam 2023.

The two women picked up their rivalry, where they had left it at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Storm and May displayed their unity as a tag team against their opponents.

At the end of the match, Storm and May delivered their respective finishers on the former WWE Divas Champion and Cameron after dazing them with a kiss. The former Stardom talent hit a Storm Zero on Harley for the victory.

After the bout, Storm was laid out by her Double or Nothing 2024 opponent, Serena Deeb, ahead of their World Championship match later this week.