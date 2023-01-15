Saraya (fka Paige) wants former WWE Superstar to debut in AEW

Saraya shocked the world by making her AEW debut. Since then, she has been feuding with former Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and her allies. The former WWE Divas Champion recently shared her interest in seeing Taya Valkyrie in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Taya Valkyrie has wrestled in several promotions all over the world. She has competed in AAA, Lucha Underground, WWE, and many more. She is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling.

Her run in WWE was short-lived. Valkyrie wrestled under the ring-name Franky Monet as part of NXT. During her brief stint in WWE's third brand, Valkyrie had an opportunity to compete for the women's championship. Unfortunately, she lost the match to then-champion Raquel Rodriguez.

While she may have lost her only title match in WWE, Taya Valkyrie has held many titles elsewhere. She is a former IMPACT Knockouts Champion and a four-time and current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Valkyrie has also had a fair share of experience in the tag team division. Last year she won the IMPACT Knockout Tag Team of the year along with Jessicka Havoc and Rosemary. Valkyrie is currently one-half of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

AEW star Saraya took to Twitter to share her thoughts on who she wants to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew," Saraya tweeted.

Taya Valkyrie and her husband John Morrison replied to Saraya's tweet

Following the AEW star's tweet, the former WWE Superstar replied that she loves her so much.

"Ilysm 🥺🖤," Taya Valkyrie tweeted.

Valkyrie's husband, John Morrison, agreed with Saraya's wish to see her in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"Me too!!!" John Morrison tweeted.

Tony Khan and IMPACT Wrestling have worked together in the past. Hence, there is a possibility of seeing the Knockouts Tag Team Champion on AEW TV.

Would you like to see the former WWE Superstar on the Jacksonville-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

