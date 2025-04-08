Saraya (fka Paige) on WWE legend's sudden release: "I don't understand the logic"

Saraya has been a pioneer of women's wrestling and has arguably changed the industry for the better. She was surprised by the recent release of a WWE legend from TNA Wrestling.

The WWE legend in question is Gail Kim. She had been a cornerstone for TNA Wrestling, first as an in-ring competitor and then as a top executive for many years. However, Kim was shockingly fired from the company in March 2025.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, former AEW star Saraya said she was surprised to learn about Kim's firing, like many fans and professionals. She believed that the WWE legend had been an asset for TNA Wrestling for years, and her incredible work ethic made her a top prospect for other prominent promotions.

The Glampire believed that the pro wrestling world needed women like Gail Kim behind the scenes to take the industry to the next level.

"What? That blows my mind. Anybody smart will scoop her up to do what she was doing at Impact [TNA]. She is amazing. She knows what she is doing. She is a great energy to have around. She is a good person. I don’t understand the logic. It’s not my business. I just know we need more women like her backstage and doing these things. She needs to be scooped up by somebody." [H/T: EWrestling News]

Former AEW star Saraya revealed a regret about her wrestling career

In the same interview, Saraya gave her take on the women's wrestling scene today. The former WWE Divas Champion said that she was proud of women's wrestlers and their work, which was on par with their male counterparts. The Anti-Diva also wanted to play a role in the business and contribute to its development.

"Honestly, I’m proud of the women today. They get to do matches I wasn’t able to do in my time. This revolution started around my time. Now they get to do these stipulation matches the guys get to do. It’s bittersweet for me because I think about how I wish I could be more involved in that, but at the same time, I’m proud of them all." [H/T: EWrestling News]

Saraya left All Elite Wrestling last month to focus on her life outside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

