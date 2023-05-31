Saraya, Renee Paquette and several AEW stars react to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss announcing her pregnancy

The wrestling world is buzzing with excitement after WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss announced her pregnancy, with several AEW stars like Saraya, Renee Paquette, and many more reacting to this news.

The news came as a surprise to many, as Bliss had managed to keep her relationship with American musician Ryan Cabrera fairly private. The couple tied the knot in April 2022 and are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

In her post, Alexa Bliss revealed that Baby Cabrera is expected to arrive in December of this year. Bliss' announcement reflected her excitement and gratitude for this unexpected blessing in her life.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected. Baby Cabrera arriving in December 2023!!" wrote Bliss.

The announcement garnered a lot of attention from both fans and fellow wrestlers, including several stars from AEW. Saraya, Renee Paquette, Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, Harley Cameron, Amanda Huber, and Maria Kanellis were among those who sent their congratulations to Bliss on Instagram.

It's clear that the wrestling community is thrilled for Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera, and they can't wait to welcome the newest member of their extended family.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was recently spotted with AEW star Athena

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been spotted spending time with AEW star Athena, sparking speculation about her future plans.

In an Instagram post by Athena (fka Ember Moon), Bliss was seen hanging out with the current ROH Women's World Champion and Veda Scott.

Following her last WWE appearance in January at the Royal Rumble, where she competed against Bianca Belair, rumors circulated about a potential reunion between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt. However, both Bliss and Wyatt have been absent from the wrestling scene for a considerable period.

Now, with the news of Bliss' pregnancy, fans are eagerly anticipating updates on her future plans and what her next career move might be.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Alexa Bliss reuniting with Bray Wyatt upon her return? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

