"That would be a great storyline" - Saraya's father wants her to form a faction with legendary wrestling family in AEW (Exclusive)

Ricky Knight, the father of AEW star Saraya, has proposed an interesting idea for his daughter. Now that she is in All Elite Wrestling, he has expressed his idea to bring the rest of her family into the fold.

The former WWE Divas Champion made her debut at this year's "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite. She interrupted Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter as they beat down Toni Storm and Athena.

Since then, she has gone on to champion the other stars of the AEW women's division, including Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale.

Peps🌸 #MaikaStyle @PepsWrestling The Saraya Promo where she talks about being the Revolution and her wanting to introduce the Women's Division feels like they wanted this to be the "start of the AEW Women's Revolution"



I really like this idea. The Division needs it but IMO the execution was bad The Saraya Promo where she talks about being the Revolution and her wanting to introduce the Women's Division feels like they wanted this to be the "start of the AEW Women's Revolution" I really like this idea. The Division needs it but IMO the execution was bad https://t.co/9b7S2Bicoy

However, her dad has a different idea when it comes to who she should be teaming up with. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter, Ricky Knight suggested that Saraya should bring the rest of the Knight family to AEW:

"As wrestling fans, they should bring in the rest of the family. Bring the Knight family to AEW. Zak Zodiac, Ricky Knight Jr., PJ Knight, they’re all great workers that I think could enhance AEW, and I think with the leader of the family bringing them in, that would be fantastic I think that would be a great storyline," said Knight. [5:13-5:34]

Knight also put on his booking cap, as his son Zak Zodiac could already have a built-in storyline in AEW given the events of the family's biopic, "Fighting with my Family."

"Carrying on from the movie [Fighting with my Family], Zak Zodiac would then make it to the big time, after all the setbacks from WWE, he would make it," he added. [5:35-5:44]

You can watch the full interview with Saraya's parents right here:

Saraya has taken aim at internet wrestling fans on Twitter

At the best of times, social media can be a difficult place to navigate, and at its worst, it can be downright brutal. Especially when someone makes a vaguely controversial comment or action.

This is exactly what happened to Saraya following the most recent episode of Dynamite. She made a comment on how it was nice to work for a boss who actually listened to her, which garnered backlash on social media.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Saraya responds to fan criticism of her first AEW promo Saraya responds to fan criticism of her first AEW promo https://t.co/r82HNcJzGk

The AEW star responded by making fun of the quick nature social media has to jump on something vaguely critical on her own Twitter account, as well as responding to her comments about bosses listening to her.

Do you enjoy reading about wrestling on social media? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : 0 votes