"It set the scene" - Saraya's (fka Paige) mother discloses her favorite match featuring the AEW star during her stint in WWE (Exclusive)

Saraya's mother, Sweet Saraya, revealed that her daughter's match with Emma (now Tenille Dashwood) was her favorite WWE bout.

Saraya started her WWE journey under the name Paige at FCW, which then became NXT's developmental ground in 2012. She was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in 2013 and faced the likes of Emma and Natalya.

As she moved to the main roster, Saraya became the youngest WWE Divas Champion in 21-years-old when she beat AJ Lee on RAW on April 7, 2014. As a result, she held the Divas and NXT Women's Championships simultaneously at the time.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Sweet Saraya said that the AEW star's match at NXT ArRival on February 27, 2014, against Emma for the women's championship was her ultimate pick.

Saraya's mother added that the title fiasco set the standard for what would be a drastic change to the divas division.

"It was when she won the NXT belt. It was just amazing. That NXT Arrival that they did, I think it was the first one that they.... the first arrival but it was her against Emma and it was.... it set the scene. There was a lot stuff in that match and storyline. I mean they have the crowd enthralled so I think that was a huge turning point in the divas division to be honest," Sweet Saraya detailed. [from 0:39 - 1:02]

After a couple of years and non-wrestling roles, including a SummerSlam 2014 win against Lee for the Divas title, Saraya officially departed from WWE on July 7, 2022.

AEW star Saraya's father on her rivalry with AJ Lee in WWE

Meanwhile, Ricky Knight, Saraya's father, chimed in when asked about his daughter's rivalry with former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (AJ Mendez). The two women feuded for the Divas Championship back in 2014.

During the same interview, Knight claimed that AJ and the former Paige gelled quickly due to their great chemistry.

"They were both so.. years ahead of their time I think, and her and AJ [Lee] had this magic chemistry where they clicked and whatever they have done together came across as fantastic. So yeah, we really love AJ, and ya, that was a real good time when they were together in a storyline together. We really loved it," he said. [from 1:15 - 1:39]

As of today, both women are in their separate endeavors as Saraya is currently an AEW star while AJ serves as an executive producer of WOW (Women of Wrestling).

