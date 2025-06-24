Saraya's (fka Paige) role in AEW veteran getting a new family member revealed 

Saraya seemingly made numerous acquaintances during her time in AEW. Not only that, she was an instrumental figure in a veteran getting a new family member, which turned out to be an incredible story.

The veteran in question is All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone. In a story published by KIRO-TV, it was revealed that The Anti-Diva's cheagle, which had been gifted to her by an ex-boyfriend, caught the attention of Schiavone.

Saraya informed the AEW commentator that the dog came from Monroe's Motley Zoo in Washington. Schiavone contacted the zoo when AEW had a show in Seattle and met a few dogs during the trip. However, he was particularly interested in the dog that The Glampire had shown him.

Schiavone surfed the organization’s website, where he found a similar dog. He and his wife ultimately brought home a beagle whom they named Bucky, a rescue dog from Atlanta. Later on, the 67-year-old flew to Seattle to acquire another dog named Dobby from Monroe's Motley Zoo.

“He’s been my little buddy ever since. He follows me all around the house. He won’t even go upstairs at bedtime unless I’m there.”

Tony Schiavone became more involved in animal rescue because of Saraya

After he brought home a rescue dog following an encounter with Saraya, Tony Schiavone developed a good relationship with Motley Zoo. The AEW commentator now donates to the organization every month and has much respect for Pate and Jme, who helped him secure the dog.

"I just want to see them prosper. I know the people. I know what work they do,” Schiavone said.

Tony Schiavone actively contributes to the noble cause and has credited the former Divas Champion for informing him about the dog rescue initiative. The Glampire is no longer part of AEW and is focusing on non-wrestling ventures.

