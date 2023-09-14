Saraya's (fka Paige) title reign is in serious jeopardy at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam! Surprising challenger determined

Saraya's first challenger for her AEW Women's Championship has just been named, and it's someone she definitely has a history with – former ally Toni Storm.

Tonight on Dynamite, a four-way match between Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Nyla Rose was done to decide the number one contender for the Women's Championship match set to take place at Dynamite: Grand Slam next week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Ever since Toni Storm lost her title to Hikaru Shida a month and a half ago, her entire demeanor has changed. She has not been the same and looked to be a confused soul. To add to this, she was pinned by her own friend Saraya at All In, losing her shot to reclaim the Women's Championship in the process.

At AEW All Out, Toni Storm shockingly cost Ruby Soho her chance at the TBS Championship, and this act severed all ties she had with The Outcasts. Now, she'll take on her former ally.

She will now have the chance to make history as the first-ever three-time AEW Women's Champion should she defeat Saraya next week.

