Saraya seemingly unhappy with AEW over major reason

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya is seemingly unhappy with the Jacksonville-based promotion after her recent match was cut. The former WWE Superstar has been having an underwhelming run with the company lately.

This week's AEW Dynamite was the fallout from a successful Double or Nothing PPV. Some matches were announced in advance for Dynamite, including a singles match between Mariah May and Saraya. However, the match was surprisingly cut from the show, which caught the attention of many fans, including Saraya herself.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared a screenshot of Saraya liking the tweet about her match getting called off from the flagship show.

Saraya recently liked the above tweet on X.

AEW star Saraya opens up about violating the wellness policy in WWE

Saraya had an interesting career in the WWE. She won the Divas Championship on her main roster debut at the RAW after WrestleMania 30. However, her push quickly faded away due to her injuries and personal issues.

Speaking in a recent interview with Dumb Blonde, the former AEW Women's Champion revealed that she tried to lie to WWE after violating the promotion's wellness policy.

“On top of that, I popped two drug tests back to back with WWE too and they announced it publicly. One was like on my birthday and the other one was like when I came back the second time. It was coke and I tried to lie and I tweeted out that it was prescription pills and they are only doing that to me because I am not big on the roster like some of the men are. Then WWE came out with a statement that said it is actually coke, she is lying. They helped me a lot, they really did,” she said.

Saraya was forced to retire in 2018; however, she made her in-ring return after signing with Tony Khan's promotion. It will be interesting to see if the former Paige ever makes her return to WWE.