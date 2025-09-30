Saraya sends a four-word message to current AEW star

  • home icon
By Anugrah Tyagi

Saraya has been gaining a lot of buzz among the fans following her departure from All Elite Wrestling. There have been rumors that the former AEW Women's World Champion might join WWE down the line. Amid all these talks and speculation, the 33-year-old star shared a four-word message with a current AEW wrestler.

The Anti-Diva sent a heartfelt message to AEW star Harley Cameron. The latter recently shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram from her friend's wedding. Cameron seems to be having fun in those pictures alongside AEW names RJ City and Penelope Ford. In the comment section of this photo dump, the former Divas Champion shared a wholesome comment to cheer up Harley.

The former WWE star left an affectionate comment on the post, expressing admiration for Cameron's looks. Her words quickly drew attention, with fans noting the genuine warmth behind the gesture. With a pleasant tone, the British star wrote:

"You’re so bloody beautiful 😍"

Check out her comment below:

Saraya&#039;s comment [Image via Cameron&#039;s X]
Saraya's comment [Image via Cameron's X]

Saraya calls a former Women's Champion a 'Queen of eating kicks'

Saraya has had a lot of rivals in her career. In a decade-long run in promotions like WWE and AEW, The Anti Diva has wrestled some of the biggest stars in wrestling today. Recently, the 33-year-old acknowledged a former Women's Champion as the queen of selling kicks in pro-wrestling.

Taking to X, the former WWE star reshared a clip of her match with legend Natalya. In the caption, she called out The Queen of Harts as the queen of eating kicks. It was a hilarious way to appreciate the WWE legend's incredible selling skills in the ring.

"Nattie was the queen at eating kicks 😂" she wrote

Check out her X post below:

Moreover, Natalya has been a fierce rival of the former AEW star during her days in the Stamford-based promotion. Well, now years after their rivalry and matches, the two stars often share playful interactions on social media.

