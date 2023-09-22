Saraya has a two-word reaction to the release of a WWE Superstar

AEW Women's World Champion Saraya had a two-word reaction to the recent release of a WWE Superstar due to budget cuts.

Following the merger between WWE and UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, the Stamford-based company has embarked on a string of talent releases as a cost-cutting measure. A few days ago, the company's corporate offices laid off several employees. As per recent reports, the company has now begun with the roster cuts by releasing a few big names.

One of the superstars recently terminated by World Wrestling Entertainment is Emma, who worked with the company from 2011 to 2017 and then again from 2022 to 2023. Emma announced the news of her release through a Twitter (X) post. AEW Women's World Champion Saraya had a simple yet interesting response to Emma's release from WWE.

"Hi @EmmaWWE"

Expand Tweet

Saraya (fka Paige) is a former WWE Superstar who had an 11-year tenure in the Stamford-based company. The two-time Divas Champion played a crucial role in the women's revolution in World Wrestling Entertainment, which eventually led to increased focus on women's wrestling in the company and eventually in the pro wrestling world.

The careers of Emma and Saraya have been intertwined since their debut, and they have competed against each other multiple times. Saraya won the inaugural NXT Women's Championship in July 2023 by defeating Emma in the final.

Saraya files a complaint against a former WWE Superstar after events of AEW Dynamite

In one of the biggest moments of her career, Saraya won the AEW Women's World title at the All In pay-per-view last month at Wembley Stadium. The 31-year-old claimed the gold in front of a massive UK crowd by defeating Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker.

On September 20, 2023, during AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Saraya defended her championship against her former stablemate, Toni Storm, who had earned the opportunity to challenge the British star at last week's Dynamite by winning a four-way match.

While Saraya was successful in her title defense, an incident during the match shocked the Anti-Diva. Toni Storm, who underwent a character transformation after her match at All In, planted a kiss on Saraya's lips and then delivered Storm Zero to the champ.

Saraya took to Twitter and said she spoke to HR about the incident.

"And stillllll… YOUR champ happy 1 year to me!! Toni I can’t believe you made me do that to you… also I spoke to HR directly after," she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

What are your thoughts about recent talent cuts by World Wrestling Entertainment? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star