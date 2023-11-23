Saraya unhappy after former WWE star flirts with AEW wrestler during match

Saraya again expressed her disapproval as a certain former WWE Superstar was seemingly distracted during her match tonight. This was not the first time this had happened.

On Dynamite, Ruby Soho faced Anna Jay and Skye Blue in a three-way match. The former Divas Champion accompanied Soho, while Anna Jay had her former JAS family at ringside. Skye Blue was riding solo for the match.

The match was well-contested for the majority of it. For moments in the match, there were times when Soho and Angelo Parker began flirting, much to the dismay of their allies.

In a crucial moment, Ruby was sent off the middle ropes and landed right into Parker's arms. They then stared into each other's eyes briefly, not paying attention to what was happening in the ring. Jay was shocked at what was happening as Saraya pulled her out of the situation.

Skye Blue took advantage of the argument to hit a cutter on Anna, earning the victory.

This was not the first time Ruby Soho has lost via being distracted by Angelo Parker, and it seems that Saraya's patience is wearing thin.

