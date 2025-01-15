Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) says she "would not be here" without 2-time WWE World Champion's support

Mercedes Mone wrestled under the ring name Sasha Banks in WWE. She was in the company for almost a decade.

In 2022, Mone began teaming up with Naomi. They even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Then in May, the duo walked out of the Stamford-based company due to a dispute with Vince McMahon's creative. The Queen of Glow returned to WWE while The CEO signed with AEW.

Though Naomi and Mercedes Mone work for different companies, their bond is still very strong. In a recent interview with the Sherri daytime talk show, the AEW star acknowledged that Naomi had an enormous hand in her success, as she was always there to support her through thick and thin. She even called the WWE star her 'sister for life.'

"That’s my sister for life. I would not be here without Trinity. When I first got started with the WWE, she was right there holding my hand. There’s not a better sisterhood than her because anything I ever needed, I went to her for advice. Learning about wigs, learning about makeup. Learning about how to just be a woman in this business. She is the best sister in the whole world and I love her and I support her so much in what she’s doing right now," she said. [From 04:10 to 04:34]

Check out the video below:

Naomi's reaction to Mercedes Mone appearing on talk show

Naomi recently logged on to her Instagram account to share her reaction to Mercedes Mone's appearance on the Sherri daytime talk show. The Queen of Glow uploaded a clip of the talk show segment on her IG story section and wrote the following:

"@mercedesmone "I don't trust tsa," wrote Naomi along with three face with tears of joy emojis."

Naomi was in attendance at AEW Dynamite: Big Business to support the debut of her close friend, Mone.

While using any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sherri and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

