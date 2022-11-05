Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since May. The Boss recently teased that something exciting is going to happen in the coming weeks via Instagram. The news has gotten fans speculating about her debut in AEW.

In the month of May, before an episode of Monday Night RAW aired, the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of the company stating that they were unhappy with the creative decision.

Since then, Banks has not been seen in WWE. She and Naomi were recently present at the premiere of She-Hulk and also the Black Panther event.

On her Instagram story, Banks mentioned that her new journey is something she had been waiting for, for half a year.

“The Day is coming that I’ve been waiting for for the past 6 months” Sasha Banks said via Instagram story

Fans were happy and elated upon hearing Banks' message and hoped that she was coming back soon.

Many fans felt that the former multi-time WWE Women's Champion was signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

The wrestling world felt AEW needed The Boss as she could elevate the women's division.

Banks also mentioned on her Instagram story that she will be in Boston next week. This once again got fans more excited as AEW Dynamite will also be taking place in Boston next week.

As per the latest updates, the former WWE Women's Champion is still under contract with WWE, thus, people shut down these rumors stating that her contract is still not up.

Some believe that her story has nothing to do with wrestling and could be a movie or television series project.

Sasha Banks' appearance at Vulture Fest was canceled

Last week, the event organizers of the Vulture Fest announced that both Sasha Banks and Naomi would be appearing at the event. This got the wrestling world excited as they would be seeing the duo after a long time.

Earlier today, the organizers sent out a notice stating that due to some scheduling conflicts, their appearance has been canceled.

"This notification is a Vulture Festival event update. Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu are no longer able to participate in their event on Saturday, November 12th at 8pm." the Notice read

No other details regarding the reasons for the cancelation were mentioned.

Do you think the boss will return to WWE, or will she jump ship? Let us know in the comments section below.

