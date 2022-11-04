Sasha Banks and Naomi pulled from upcoming event amid WWE return rumors

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been pulled from the upcoming Vulture Festival, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday next week.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have been taking non-wrestling bookings since they were suspended from the company several months ago for walking out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. It was reported that they reached an agreement to return to the wrestling juggernaut, which means we could see them back in the squared circle soon.

However, the organizers of the Vulture Festival sent out a notice informing everyone attending the show that Sasha Banks and Naomi will no longer be appearing due to “unforeseen scheduling conflict.”

"This notification is a Vulture Festival event update. Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu are no longer able to participate in their event on Saturday, November 12th at 8pm."

A screenshot of the email sent sent by Vox media

Sasha Banks was recently spotted at WWE Live Event in Mexico

WWE held a house show in Mexico this past week, and The Boss was spotted with her former rival and tag team partner Bayley. As per Apolo Valdes of Superlucha.com, an exotic Mexican wrestler named Mamba was their tourist guide. The report mentions that Banks was with company staff during a live event in the country.

The October 10th live event in Mexico saw Bianca Belair defend her Raw Women's Title against Bayley, which was won by The EST of WWE. Other matches included Santos Escobar vs. Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable & Otis and Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory in a United States Championship Street Fight match.

The Role Model is set to take on Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel. It'll be interesting to see how and where Sasha Banks and Naomi's return takes place.

When do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi will finally show up? Sound off in the comments below!

