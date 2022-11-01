Sasha Banks spotted at WWE Live Event in Mexico [Photo]

Sasha Banks was recently spotted with Bayley at a WWE Live Event in Mexico.

Sasha walked out of WWE with Naomi during the May 16th edition of RAW. The Women's Tag Team Champions reportedly walked into former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office and left the titles on his desk before exiting the arena.

Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete against each other in a Six-Pack Challenge in the main event that night. There have been rumors that both Sasha and Naomi will be returning to the company but nothing has come to fruition yet.

According to Apolo Valdes of Superlucha.com, Mexican exotic wrestler "Mamba" was a tourist guide for Sasha and Bayley this week. The Boss was reportedly with company staff during a live event in Mexico.

Valdes claims that Mamba brought The Role Model and The Boss to the mall and some restaurants and had a "girl's night". Banks and Mamba are friends and the two trained together in 2019. Apolo Valdes posted a photo of the three together earlier today and you can check it out below.

Sasha Banks on how CBD helped her WWE career

Sasha Banks recently spoke with Cannabis & Tech Daily to discuss her new venture with former WWE Superstar Kalisto. They started the Kanndela CBD brand and won an award for Best Industry Newcomer at the World CBD Awards.

During the interview, Sasha revealed that she gave CBD to many wrestlers in the locker room and it made them feel better.

“There are so many people in the locker room that I gave CBD to and they’re just like, ‘Wait, what is this? Oh my God, this makes me feel good,’" Banks said. "So you see, not even the culture in wrestling, the culture all over the world is changing.” (H/T: Cannabis & Tech Daily)

After vacating the Women's Tag Team Championships, WWE held a tournament to crown new champions. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won the tournament, only to drop the titles to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL a couple of weeks later. Time will tell if Sasha and Naomi return to go after the titles they never lost.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks and Naomi back in the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

