"Sasha Banks is no more" – Wrestling fans erupt as 5-time RAW Women's Champion seemingly confirms WWE departure with cryptic post

Sasha Banks seemingly confirmed her WWE departure with a cryptic post on social media. Fans could barely contain their excitement over the news.

The Boss has been missing from WWE since she walked out of the company alongside Naomi. The duo, known as the Boss N Glow Connection, were the reigning women's tag team champions at the time. However, they were less than satisfied with the creative direction of the company and walked out as a result.

They have been spotted together numerous times since. Sasha Banks is set to feature at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view.

This has fueled speculation that it could lead to the Mandalorian star showing up in AEW soon, especially with AEW teasing a mystery tag team partner for Saraya. Saraya will face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on one of the biggest Dynamites of the year.

Sasha Banks posted a cryptic story on her Instagram and fans couldn't help but speculate if this was the declaration of her exit from WWE.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell commented on Sasha Banks' potential move to AEW

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently commented on the former SmackDown Women's Champion joining All Elite Wrestling. The former Zeb Colter stated that her move to AEW might not make a significant difference to the company's viewership.

"Oh, she will help them but what's she gonna add? Half a million viewers? Hell no! Hundred thousand? Maybe the first time. Might get a little pump there but I don't know. But they got this girl, 45-0, Cargill right? So, they gonna have to get somebody with a name to go up against her," said Mantell. [1:00:57 - 1:01:30]

Sasha is one of the most recognizable women's wrestlers of all time. Tony Khan has made immense improvements in the women's division in recent months and the addition of a star like the Legit Boss would be a huge boost.

First time matches against the likes of Jade Cargill, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter would be an exciting prospect for fans. Could we see her debut on the January 11 show?

