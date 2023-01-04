Sasha Banks' NJPW debut garners one-word reaction from former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Sasha Banks made her NJPW x STARDOM debut under her new name, Mercedes Mone. Taking to Twitter, Bayley reacted to the debut by sending a one-word response.

Upon her arrival in NJPW, she immediately went after KAIRI and the IWGP Women's Championship. This was Mone's first appearance in the pro wrestling industry after walking out of WWE in early 2022 alongside Naomi. The duo was forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship as they departed the company.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have previously held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships together. They are also good friends in real life.

Reacting to the debut, the former SmackDown Women's Champion simply quoted Sasha Banks' new last name.

"MONÉ," she wrote.

Mercedes Mone will be in action on February 18th in San Jose. She is set to challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at the Battle in the Valley.

She laid out the challenge after taking out her former WWE colleague inside the Tokyo Dome.

Meanwhile, KAIRI won the IWGP Women's Championship at the NJPW x STARDOM: Historic X-Over show. In doing so, The Pirate Princess made history as she became the inaugural champion.

