Sasha Banks' potential feuds seemingly disclosed; 3-time women's champion & 20-year-old prodigy named dream opponents following NJPW debut

Sasha Banks appears to have her targets lined up after the former WWE star made her NJPW debut.

Under the new name Mercedes Mone, she made her much-awaited appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to confront fellow former WWE star and IWGP Women's Champion Kairi. After attacking the champion and holding the belt in the air, it's clear that the former Sasha Banks is on a quest for gold.

She has also highlighted other Japanese wrestling stand-outs for future dream matches. Speaking to the press after her appearance, Banks named 20-year-old prodigy AZM and three-time women's champion Miyu Yamashita as her potential opponents.

"The CEO of NJPW & Stardom's women's division has arrived! With her sights set on Kairi, Mercedes Mone is not stopping there! What's next? AZM and Miyu [Yamashita] as she's on a quest to raise the value of the yen (...) and then, she's coming for the Peso, Rupee, Dollar!"

Before her Wrestle Kingdom appearance, Banks had not been seen in a wrestling capacity since walking out of WWE in May 2022. It was reported last month that she would be present for Wrestle Kingdom. However, the nature of her appearance wasn't disclosed.

Besides NJPW, she appears set to wrestle for Japanese All-Women's promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom.

