Sasha Banks seemingly sends a teaser ahead of blockbuster clash at AEW Full Gear 2022

Sasha Banks has been rumored to be a part of AEW ever since she walked out of WWE. Prior to Full Gear 2022, she sent another massive teaser by giving her best wishes to Saraya and Britt Baker.

Saraya debuted at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Shortly after, she got involved in a feud with Britt Baker that saw the former WWE Divas Champion get physical in a wrestling ring for the first time in nearly five years. On a recent episode of Dynamite, The Anti-Diva declared that she was medically cleared to wrestle and challenged the former AEW Women's Champion to a match at Full Gear.

It was a momentous occasion for Saraya as this would be her first match since she teamed up with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose to defeat Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Bayley in 2017. Not just Saraya, but her peers are happy for her as well.

The Boss recently took to her Instagram story to wish the former Paige and Britt Baker luck for their upcoming match.

This is arguably the biggest women's match in All Elite Wrestling history. Despite having neck issues in the past, the entire wrestling fraternity is happy that Saraya will make her in-ring return.

Saraya vs. Britt Baker isn't the only big women's match at AEW Full Gear 2022

The fact that a marquee women's match is taking place that doesn't require a title is a testament to the positive strides that the division has taken in recent months.

In other women's matches, Nyla Rose will face Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship, while Toni Storm will defend the Interim AEW Women's Championship against Jamie Hayter.

