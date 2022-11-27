Sasha Banks seemingly teases future with AEW following Survivor Series WarGames

Sasha Banks last appeared on WWE television in May this year when she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Naomi. The duo surrendered their titles and walked out on an edition of RAW. Recently, The Boss shared a TikTok seemingly after a wrestling training session with AEW and WWE in the hashtags .

With Survivor Series WarGames being held in her hometown, many speculated Banks to make a return. The 30-year old was a part of WWE's women's evolution alongside Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Saraya (fka Paige) and many more. Since the incident in May, she has been active on social media. She added her real name, Mercedes Vernado, and omitted being referred to as a 'WWE Superstar' in her bios.

Over the last month, Banks has shared updates on training in the ring again. Additionally, she has also taken up being the ambassador for a vegan and wellness brand. The five-time RAW Women's Champion also walked the runway at New York Fashion Week with Naomi.

Following Survivor Series, The Boss shared a TikTok captioned 'She's coming' with a fellow wrestler she seemingly trains with. Banks added a few hashtags, most prominently 'WWE' and 'AEW'.

WWE allegedly filed a new trademark for Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has been associated with WWE for nearly a decade. She signed with their developmental territory in 2012 and has had an impressive run with the company ever since.

After her walkout, based on a report by Fightful, the Connecticut-based company had allegedly filed a few names. The names included Mercedes Mone, Mone Talks, Statement Maker and Bank Mone to be trademarked.

It has been six-months since The Boss competed in a WWE ring. However, with Triple H at the leadership helm, the possibility of Banks returning could be higher. Given Hunter's past surprises of bringing back talents who seemingly had issues with Vince McMahon and other backstage personnel and administration.

Do you think Sasha Banks should sign with AEW or return to WWE? Sound off in the comments.

