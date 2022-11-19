"Sasha would f#ck her up" - Twitterati slams current AEW Champion's chances if they faced Sasha Banks in first-time dream match

Fans have taken to social media to vent their predictions if WWE Superstar Sasha Banks and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill were to ever cross paths.

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since May, having walked out alongside Naomi in protest of the booking of the Women's tag titles. WWE stars have staged walk-outs in the past, notably the likes of CM Punk and Jeff Hardy, who have done so and have since joined AEW after departing the company.

What has been interesting to note, however, is that no one knows whether or not she plans to return to WWE. She has even teased a potential AEW debut, even with reports of her release seemingly being debunked, and speculation of her potential arrival has continued.

If she were to make the move, then that would allow for a first-time ever dream match between her and current TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. As much was the conversation on Twitter when the idea was raised, some, like the user below, feels Cargill wouldn't stand a chance against the Legit Boss.

Others focused on the 'what could be' element, like the user below who played up what their feud could bring:

Many reactions centered on the lack of experience Cargill possesses in the ring, with the suggestion made that Banks would be carrying any bout between the pair. Others shockingly slated The Boss' own ability in the ring, but these were fewer and further between.

Jade Cargill looks to get her belt back at AEW Full Gear

No matter what fans make of her potential dream match with Sasha Banks, Jade Cargill will surely be prepping for her upcoming clash at Full Gear.

She will be defending her TBS title against Nyla Rose, although she will be angling to recapture her physical championship belt which was stolen by the challenger. It was an intriguing way of securing her title shot, but Rose has been in possession of the championship belt since stealing it. She even went further by defending the title in her own clashes.

Despite her and the Baddies' several attempts to get the belt back, Jade will have to face Nyla this weekend at Full Gear. Meanwhile, Nyla has a chance to begin her official reign as the TBS Champion.

Who would you have in a match between Jade Cargill and Sasha Banks? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

