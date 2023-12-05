Satnam Singh reveals how AEW can draw 100k fans for a show in India (Exclusive)

AEW star Satnam Singh is one of the biggest success stories in pro wrestling to come out of India. He thinks All Elite Wrestling could do significant business in his home country.

India is one of the biggest markets in the world for professional wrestling. WWE often holds house shows in India, and TNA also found notable success in the country under its Ring Ka King banner. Could AEW follow suit and do something similar in the near future?

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Singh mentioned that All Elite Wrestling could draw over 100,000 people in his home country if the event was promoted correctly.

“Yeah, if we properly went out and said, because wrestling is really big here in India, so however big the promotion was in London, if we do the same promotion in India, with the newspapers and the news channels, and if we tell everyone we have wrestling coming in like six months or one year, the people will know ‘this wrestling match is coming and this wrestler’s coming.’ So if we have a situation, and they’re smart, you know? They know what they’re doing, you know? But if we have proper information to tell everyone, I hope more than 100,000 people will come.” [4:45 - 5:40]

WWE returned to India in September 2023 for the Superstar Spectacle event, which was a huge success. This could motivate other major promotions to tour the country soon.

You can watch the full interview with Satnam Singh right here:

Why hasn't Satnam Singh appeared on TV lately?

With so many wrestlers on the AEW roster and only a limited amount of time to feature everyone, it's natural that some stars don't get as much screen time as others.

Satnam Singh, who hasn't wrestled for AEW since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2023, recently revealed why he was absent.

Singh told Sportskeeda that he was waiting for the right story and was in his home country to visit his family. However, he assured his fans that he would be back soon.

