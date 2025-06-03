"Savage jab by Sheamus," "Tough but fair" - Fans erupt after The Celtic Warrior takes a shot at ex-WWE champion's AEW run on RAW

Sheamus has reignited his rivalry with his former WWE ally, who had a tenure in AEW for a few years. After he took a shot at him on this week's edition of RAW, the fans erupted with responses of their own on social media.

The former AEW star, who returned to the Stamford-based promotion, is Rusev. After leaving WWE back in 2021, he debuted under the ring name Miro in All Elite Wrestling. He had a good start, but in the end, his run was lackluster. This led to his release from the company in 2025 and his eventual return to the global juggernaut after the WrestleMania season.

After making his comeback, Rusev now finds himself engaged in a feud with his former friend, Sheamus. On the June 2 edition of Monday Night RAW, The Celtic Warrior fired a jab straight at his failed run in Tony Khan's company.

“His career outside of WWE, well, lasted about as long as Rusev Day, 24 hours.”

The fans exploded on social media with a series of mixed responses. A particular section of the wrestling audience could not help but agree with the former WWE Champion's remark against Rusev. However, some fans did say that the Sports Entertainment giant could not help but take a shot at their competition.

"tough but fair," a fan tweeted.

"Savage jab by Sheamus at Rusev!" another fan tweeted.

"Miro lasted a pretty good minute in AEW," another fan commented.

"They can’t help bring up AEW," one more fan tweeted.

On the other hand, one fan advocated for his popular 'Rusev Day' gimmick and disagreed with The Celtic Warrior's comments.

A WWE Hall of Famer envisioned Sheamus to play a particular role

While The Celtic Warrior said on WWE RAW that he dominates bullies like Rusev, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had a different perspective about him. He believed that the Irish superstar would instead be a perfect fit to play a bully on the live television programming.

"Sheamus is really good at playing the bully role," Dudley said.

With tensions evident between the former League of Nations faction cohorts, a match between the two hard-hitting RAW superstars seems to be on the horizon.

